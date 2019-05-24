Nationals host Marlins, aim to build on Strasburg’s strong performance

Miami Marlins (16-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (19-31, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Nationals: Kyle McGowin (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 10-14 against NL East opponents. Washington is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 30 total runs batted in.

The Marlins are 8-16 in division matchups. Miami's team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the MLB. Neil Walker leads the club with an OBP of .368. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 26 extra base hits and is batting .321. Soto has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .343. Jorge Alfaro is 6-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain).