Encarnacion’s single leads Clinton to 3-2 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Jerar Encarnacion hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Thursday. The LumberKings swept the five-game series with the win.

Demetrius Sims scored on the play to give the LumberKings a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning, advanced to second on a walk by Sean Reynolds and then went to third on a single by Encarnacion.

After Clinton added two runs in the fourth, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Logan Farrar scored on a single and Max Schuemann scored when a runner was thrown out.

Tyler Mitzel (3-3) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Clinton improved to 8-2 against Beloit this season.