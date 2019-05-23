Remillard hits walk-off single in 10th, Winston-Salem beats Fayetteville 4-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Remillard hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-3 on Thursday.

Yeyson Yrizarri scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Dash tied the game 3-3 when Tate Blackman scored on a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Winston-Salem starter John Parke allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings. He also struck out two and walked one. Zach Lewis (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Nick Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Evan Skoug homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Jake Adams homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Woodpeckers. Jonathan Arauz reached base four times.