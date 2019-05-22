Fermin’s sacrifice fly leads Lake County over Dayton in 10 innings

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Fermin hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lake County Captains to a 3-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday.

Connor Smith scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Dragons tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Brian Rey hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Siani.

Reliever Manuel Alvarez (3-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and two hits over two innings. He also struck out four and walked two. Connor Bennett (0-4) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake County improved to 6-3 against Dayton this season.