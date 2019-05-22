White scores winning run, Arkansas beats NW Arkansas 3-2 in walk-off finish

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Donnie Walton and Evan White scored the winning runs in the seventh inning, as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Travelers swept the three-game series with the win.

The Naturals went up 2-1 when Anderson Miller scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Reliever Jack Anderson (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over one scoreless inning. Franco Terrero (2-3) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Texas League game.

Jake Fraley doubled and singled twice in the win.

For the Naturals, D.J. Burt doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.

The Travelers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-4. Arkansas improved to 8-1 against NW Arkansas this season.