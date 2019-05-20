Sanchez homers in 9th, helps rally Yankees past Orioles 10-7

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez reacts as he heads to first to round the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to cap a New York rally fueled by Baltimore gaffes, and the Yankees pulled out a 10-7 victory Monday night.

Gleyber Torres homered twice for the Yankees, who trailed 6-1 after four innings and 7-3 after six.

At that point, the Orioles fulfilled their stature as the team with the worst record in the AL. They threw to the wrong base, missed popups and were outscored 7-0 over the final three innings.

New York scored in the seventh on an overthrow by left fielder Dwight Smith Jr., who fell for a fake tag-up on third base. In the ninth, right fielder Joey Rickard threw to the wrong base on a single, Smith heaved the ball past the plate on Aaron Hicks' tying sacrifice fly, catcher Pedro Severino misjudged a foul pop that preceded a two-out walk to Luke Voit and Sánchez connected off Mychal Givens (0-1).

Zach Britton (2-0) worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman got three outs for his 12th save.

Hanser Alberto and Renato Núñez homered for the Orioles.

Yankees starter J.A. Happ allowed six runs and a pair of solo homers in 3 2/3 innings, but New York's comeback got him a no-decision.

ASTROS 3, WHITE SOX 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Marisnick and Tyler White homered and Brad Peacock struck out nine in his third straight win to lead Houston over Chicago.

Playing without George Springer, who leads the American League with 17 homers, the Astros got pop from the bottom of the lineup to give them at least one homer in 17 straight games. They've won 11 of 12 overall and eight in a row against the White Sox.

Peacock (5-2) allowed two hits in five innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a scoreless eighth to extend his MLB-record streak of appearances without allowing a run to 40, and Roberto Osuna gave up a hit in the ninth, preserving the shutout and earning his 12th save.

The White Sox used five pitchers on a bullpen day which began with Ryan Burr (1-1). He allowed one hit and one run — which was unearned, in two innings.

METS 5, NATIONALS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso homered in the first inning as New York, after learning embattled manager Mickey Callaway is staying around, broke out of its offensive funk a bit to beat Washington.

Carlos Gómez cracked an RBI double off the wall for his first Mets hit in 12 years, and slumping Todd Frazier had a run-scoring single to help New York (21-25) stop a five-game losing streak. After the Mets built a 4-0 lead in the third, fill-in starter Wilmer Font and five relievers held off the rival Nationals.

Anthony Rendon homered and Yan Gomes had three hits for Washington, including an RBI single.

Patrick Corbin (4-2) was tagged for four runs and six hits over five innings.

Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith delivered a two-out RBI single in the eighth on the first pitch from left-hander Tony Sipp, who came off the injured list earlier in the day.

Font, starting in place of injured Jason Vargas, lasted four innings before Drew Gagnon (2-0) tossed two hitless innings. Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

PHILLIES 5, CUBS 4, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the 10th, Jake Arrieta allowed one run over six innings in his return to Wrigley Field and Philadelphia beat Chicago.

Realmuto connected with two outs against Kyle Ryan (0-1), driving a 1-2 fastball a few rows into the left-field seats to decide the opener of a four-game series between the NL East and Central leaders.

Héctor Neris (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth. Adam Morgan struck out Jason Heyward leading off the 10th, and Juan Nicasio gave up a single to Albert Almora Jr. before Daniel Descalso grounded into a double play, giving Nicasio his first save since last June 28.

Yu Darvish gave up three runs, four hits and three walks in innings while striking out seven. Anthony Rizzo had three hits, including an RBI single.

BRAVES 4, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Soroka carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and Atlanta topped San Francisco.

Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won the opener of a seven-game trip and have won eight of 11.

Soroka (5-1) struck out seven and allowed one run and two hits in eight innings. The 21-year-old Braves rookie retired the first 15 batters before Brandon Crawford led off the sixth inning with a homer to straightaway center field.

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies helped preserve Soroka's gem, making a running catch with his back to the infield on a fly ball to short center field by Kevin Pillar that ended the fifth inning.

Sean Newcomb retired three batters for his first major league save.

Acuña homered leading off the game against San Francisco starter Andrew Suarez (0-1). It's the 10th leadoff home run of Acuña's career and second in as many games this season.

ATHLETICS 6, INDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brett Anderson left in the sixth inning with a cervical strain, and Oakland hung on to beat Cleveland.

Anderson (5-3) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old left-hander was injured in the fifth inning when he ducked to avoid a ball hit up the middle by Roberto Pérez. Both pieces of Pérez's broken bat also sailed close to the pitcher.

Anderson finished the inning, then was removed in the sixth with a 3-1 lead and a runner on second.

Jurickson Profar, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman homered as Oakland extended its winning streak to four, matching its season high.

José Ramirez hit an RBI single in the eighth off Lou Trivino that pulled Cleveland to 4-3, and Blake Treinen retired Carlos González on an inning-ending groundout with the bases loaded. Treinen picked up his eighth save in 10 chances.

Carlos Carrasco (4-4) allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks, throwing 100 pitches in five innings.

PADRES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to lift rookie Chris Paddack and San Diego past Arizona.

The Padres snapped a three-game losing streak that had dropped them one game below .500 for the first time this season.

Luke Weaver (3-3) had outdueled Paddack (4-2) and got the first two outs in the sixth before allowing Greg Garcia's two-out single to right and Reyes' homer to center, his 15th.

Paddack allowed one run and five hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one. Weaver allowed two runs and four hits in six innings and also had seven strikeouts and no walks.

Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

RED SOX 12, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — David Price did not allow any earned runs over five innings in his return from the injured list, and Boston hit four home runs in a rout of Toronto.

Price (2-2), who had not pitched since May 2 because of left elbow tendinitis, allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none, throwing 67 pitches.

Toronto scored twice in the second to tie the game, including Luke Maile's second homer this year. Price then retired his final 10 batters.

Chavis, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox.

Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, Ryan Brasier and Hector Velázquez combined for hitless relief.

RANGERS 10, MARINERS 9

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit two of the five Texas homers and Mike Minor struck out 11 over six innings in a win over Seattle.

Hunter Pence, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor also homered. The Rangers twice had back-to-back homers while winning for the fifth time in six games since losing five in a row.

Minor (5-3) had pitched 29 innings in a row at home without giving up a run before Seattle, down 7-0 at the time, scored twice in the sixth.

Tim Beckham had five RBIs for the Mariners, including his first career grand slam in the eighth to chase Shelby Miller. Seattle added three runs in the ninth, including Daniel Vogelbach's two-run homer with two outs.

Texas went ahead to stay with a five-run first inning off Mike Leake (3-5).

TWINS 3, ANGELS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Sano's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Twins over the Angels.

Sano has homered twice in the past three games. He missed the first 41 games due to a right heel laceration before making his season debut last Thursday.

Eddie Rosario singled with one out in the eighth before Sano hit Ty Buttrey's fastball over the wall in right-center. It is the first home run Buttrey (2-2) has allowed in 38 relief appearances over two seasons.

Sano's go-ahead shot came after the Angels tied it in the seventh on Tommy La Stella's two-out single to score Brian Goodwin.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings and Blake Parker got his eighth save.