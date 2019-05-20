Larkins leads Dunedin to 2-0 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Turner Larkins allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays over the St. Lucie Mets in a 2-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Larkins (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Both runs for Dunedin came in the fourth inning when Kevin Vicuna hit a sacrifice fly and Samad Taylor hit an RBI double.

Kyle Wilson (2-5) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mets were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

The Blue Jays swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.