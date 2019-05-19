Kompany leaving Manchester City after 11 seasons

Manchester City's team captain Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy after winning the English FA Cup Final soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Manchester City won 6-0. AP Photo

Vincent Kompany says he is leaving Manchester City after 11 seasons.

The Belgium defender announced his decision on his social-media channels on Sunday, a day after captaining City in its FA Cup final win over Watford. That clinched a domestic treble, unprecedented in the men's game in England.

Kompany joined City in 2008, before the club came under Abu Dhabi ownership and became a major force in the English game.

The 33-year-old Kompany didn't say what his next move would be.