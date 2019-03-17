Dallas takes on conference rival Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (29-32-10, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-29-5, fourth in the Central Division)
Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Vancouver in Western Conference play.
The Stars are 24-15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has converted on 19.1 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 35 power-play goals.
The Canucks have gone 13-19-5 away from home. Vancouver averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Dallas won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 27 goals and has recorded 65 points. Alexander Radulov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .959 save percentage.
Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).
Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).
