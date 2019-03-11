Online site likes the odds of another Pac-12 North battle between Washington, Oregon and WSU in 2019

Another Pac-12 North Division slugfest this fall? According to Betonline.ag, the early odds indicate we’re setting up for one.
Monday morning the gambling website released its over/under win totals, playoff odds and odds to win the 2020 national championship.
The defending Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies have a current over/under of 10 wins. The Oregon Ducks are second in the North with an over/under set at 9 ½ and the Washington State Cougars have their number set a 8.
This would give us an idea that once again, the Pac-12 north could be a tight race. Last season, the three schools finished with within two games of each other. Washington won the division with a 7-2 conference record and then a Rose Bowl berth by beating Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
In 2019, Oregon returns quarterback Justin Herber who many thought would enter this year’s NFL Draft and WSU head coach Mike Leach has built a consistent contender in Pullman.
In the Pac-12 South, USC and Utah are both expected to battle it out. The Trojans’ over/under is 8 and Utah’s number is set a 8½. The Utes won the division last season with a 6-3 conference record while USC struggled to a 4-5 conference record.
The Pac-12 does not have a team predicted to make the 2020 College Football Playoff. The Huskies and Ducks are given a 33-1 chance to win the national title. So if you’re feeling it, now is the time to get on those teams.
If you want a safe bet, placing your money Alabama (2/5 odds to make the playoffs), Clemson (2/5 odds to make the playoffs) and Georgia (11/10 to make the playoffs) won’t make you much money, but will likely give you someone to root for in January.
