UNC Greensboro beats Furman 66-62 in SoCon tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2019 06:37 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Francis Alonso had 19 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Furman 66-62 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Kaleb Hunter had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (28-5). James Dickey added four points and 15 rebounds.

Matt Rafferty had 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Paladins (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points. Clay Mounce had seven rebounds.

