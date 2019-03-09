Lamb leads Vermont past Maine 73-57 in America East tourney

Anthony Lamb had 34 points as Vermont beat Maine 73-57 in the America East Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Ernie Duncan had 12 points for Vermont (25-6). Stef Smith added seven rebounds.
Isaiah White had 18 points for the Black Bears (5-27). Vincent Eze added 14 points.
___
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments