Creighton, TCU assistants accused of taking bribe on leave

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy, right, stands as players warm up during practice in Omaha, Neb. Creighton has placed Murphy on administrative leave after he was implicated in a sting in which he allegedly took a $6,000 from an aspiring sports agent to send clients his way. Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said in a statement Friday night, March 8, 2019, that Murphy would be on leave pending an internal review. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo