Krutwig leads Loyola-Chicago past Valparaiso 67-54

Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists as Loyola-Chicago topped Valparaiso 67-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.
Marques Townes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (20-12). Lucas Williamson added 10 points.
Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (15-18). Jaume Sorolla added three blocks.
___
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments