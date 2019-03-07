AP source: Broncos trading Keenum to Redskins

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum calls out to teammates during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Broncos have agreed to trade Keenum to the Washington Redskins. Speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the new league year March 13, the person confirmed that the teams will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo