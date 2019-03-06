T-Mobile turn up: Washington and Oregon State highlight college baseball weekend in Seattle

The Mariners home opener isn’t until March 28 but you can catch baseball action this weekend at the newly-re branded T-Mobile Field.
The Seattle Baseball Showcase is a three-day event runs from Friday to Sunday. It features the Washington Huskies along with current national champions and Pac-12 foe, the Oregon State Beavers.
Joining them will be 2018 NCAA Tournament participants Coastal Carolina, Indiana, and Minnesota. The San Diego Toreros are also a participant in the event and have Kentwood’s Shane McGuire on the roster.
Also, Minnesota brings Gig Harbor’s Patrick Fredrickson and Eli Wilson of Garfield High back to the state.
Tickets range from $10-$30 and can be purchased here. Below is the weekend’s schedule of games.
Friday
11 a.m.: San Diego vs. Coastal Carolina
3 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Minnesota
7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington
Saturday
11 a.m.: San Diego vs. Minnesota
3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Oregon State
7 p.m.: Washington vs. Coastal Carolina
Sunday
11 a.m.: San Diego vs. Indiana
3 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Coastal Carolina
7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Washington
