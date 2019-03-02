Nice return from injury. Two Jordan Morris goals highlight Seattle Sounders victory over Cincinnati FC

It was a storybook return for Jordan Morris who scored two goals as the Seattle Sounders defeated FC Cincinnati, 4-1, in the 2019 MLS season opener Saturday night at CenturyLink Field.
Morris, who missed the 2018 regular season with a torn ACL, broke a 1-1 tie in the 33rd minute on an assist by newly-minted captain Nico Lodeiro.
The goal was Morris’ first since Aug. 5, 2017 and the crowd of 39,011 went nuts. An emotional scene took place as teammates mobbed Morris following the goal.
Shortly before the half, Morris notched goal No. 2 of the 2019 campaign in the 43rd minute with another assist from Lodeiro to make it 3-1.
The Sounders penetrated the Cincinnati (0-0-1) defense for the majority of the game and had many scoring chances against the expansion team making its MLS debut.
In the 77th minute and the match well in hand Morris, who has yet to play a full 90 minutes, came off the field to an ovation by Sounders fans. Raul Ruidiaz added in another goal in the 87th minute to make it 4-1.
The victory is the first win in the opening match of the season since the Sounders defeated the New England Revolution, 3-0, in 2015.
Seattle is back in action next Saturday vs. Colorado Rapids at CenturyLink Field starting at 7 p.m.
