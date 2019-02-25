New Atlanta football team: no wins, lots of coaching changes

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Legends quarterback Matt Simms (4) is sacked by Orlando Apollos linebacker Christian French (58) and Josh Banks Sr. (92) during the first half of an Alliance of American Football game, in Orlando, Fla. The new Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends are winless after three games and struggling to establish their offense behind quarterback Matt Simms after the unexpected exits of coach Brad Childress and offensive coordinator Micheal Vick before the season. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo