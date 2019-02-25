Sports

Seattle’s XFL first head football coach is familiar to Seahawks fans

By Andrew Hammond

February 25, 2019 12:22 PM

West head coach Jim Zorn during practice for the East-West Shrine college football game Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
West head coach Jim Zorn during practice for the East-West Shrine college football game Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Chris O'Meara AP
West head coach Jim Zorn during practice for the East-West Shrine college football game Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Chris O'Meara AP

In 1976, Jim Zorn played an important role in being the first starting quarterback in the history of the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2019, he makes some history again in Seattle, this time for another football league.

On Monday, Zorn was named the head coach and general manager of Seattle’s XFL franchise. He and XFL commissioner Oliver Luck met with the media at CenturyLink Field. The league begins games next February.

Zorn has spent a total of 16 years in Seattle, first as the Seahawks quarterback from 1976-1984 and as the quarterbacks coach from 2001-2007. He spent time as head coach of the Washington Redskins for the 2008 and 2009 seasons and finished with a record of 12-20. Zorn’s last job in the NFL was coaching quarterbacks for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012.

He is the third head coach to be named in the XFL as Dallas hired former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops and the Washington D.C. franchise hired long time college and pro assistant Pep Hamilton.

Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

  Comments  