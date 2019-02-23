Butler scores 21 to lead S. Utah over Idaho 85-76

Harrison Butler had a season-high 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Southern Utah stretched its home win streak to seven games, defeating Idaho 85-76 on Saturday.
Cameron Oluyitan had 17 points for Southern Utah (14-12, 9-8 Big Sky Conference). Dre Marin added 14 points. Brandon Better had 13 points for the home team.
Jared Rodriguez scored a season-high 28 points and had 11 rebounds for the Vandals (4-23, 1-15), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Cameron Tyson added 15 points. Scott Blakney had 11 points.
The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Southern Utah defeated Idaho 75-64 on Feb. 4. Southern Utah faces Montana on the road next Saturday. Idaho plays Portland State at home on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments