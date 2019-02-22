Winners announced from the South Sound preps player of the week poll

This coming weekend expect to see some great performances as teams punch their tickets to the state tournament.
But before you focus on that, consider the top performances last week as determined by The News Tribune’s online poll.
Despite some technical difficulties in this week’s poll — we thing we’ve got those straightened out — we came up with two winners: Zack Paulsen of Curtis and Belle Frazier of Peninsula.
Paulsen, who scored 33 points vs. Federal Way on Feb. 16, won the boys balloting by receiving 42 percent of the vote. Finishing second was Jaden McDaniels with 30 percent of the vote. He scored 28 points for Federal Way in that game against Curtis.
Frazier was the runaway winner in the girls poll. Her performance against Wilson -— 30 points in a win over the Rams on Feb. 13 — earned her 50 percent of the vote. Placing second was Bethel’s Esmeralda Morales. Her 29-point performance against Prairie on Feb. 15 earned her 24 percent of the vote.
As always, you can nominate a player for next week’s poll by emailing me at ahammond@thenewstribune.com or on Twitter: @ahammTNT.
