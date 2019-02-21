Bryant tops Wagner 67-65

Juan Cardenas had 13 points and seven rebounds and Adam Grant posted 17 points as Bryant narrowly beat Wagner 67-65 on Thursday night.
Sabastian Townes had 13 points for Bryant (9-17, 6-9 Northeast Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Byron Hawkins added 12 points.
Elijah Davis had 16 points for the Seahawks (13-13, 8-7). Romone Saunders added 15 points. Nigel Jackson had 10 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. Bryant defeated Wagner 71-64 on Jan. 31. Bryant matches up against Mount St. Mary's at home on Saturday. Wagner faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Saturday.
