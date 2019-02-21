Check your calendars, Reign fans. The 2019 NWSL schedule is released

The 2019 NWSL schedule is out, and the first time the newly-branded Reign FC will play in Tacoma is on April 21 against the Orlando Pride.
That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cheney Stadium against the Pride, who feature Brazilian star Marta and USWNT member Alex Morgan.
The Reign — who announced in January that they were moving home games to Tacoma after previously playing at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium — begin their 24-game regular season on April 14 in Houston for a 3 p.m. game against the Dash.
Reign FC is currently taking deposits for season tickets; those looking to purchase tickets can click the link here. The website is www.reginfc.com/tickets. Fans can also place their deposit by calling the Reign FC ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.
Unlike the MLS, there will not be an international break for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France (June 7-July 7). The Reign will play four games in this span and expect to welcome back its World Cup participants like Megan Rapinoe (US) and England’s Jodi Taylor on July 28 when they host the Chicago Red Stars.
The home finale and fan appreciation night is Sept. 29 against their rival Portland Thorns. The season ends Oct. 12 at Orlando.
Below is the full season schedule for Reign FC. Home games in (bold):
2019 REIGN FC REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday April 14: @ Houston Dash 2:00 p.m.
Saturday April 21: vs. Orlando Pride 7:00 p.m.
Saturday April 27: @ Chicago Red Stars 5:00 p.m.
Saturday May 4: @ Washington Spirit 4:00 p.m.
Saturday May 18: vs. Sky Blue FC 1:00 p.m.
Monday May 27: vs. North Carolina Courage
Sunday June 2: vs. Houston Dash 1:00 p.m.
Saturday June 15: vs. Washington Spirit 7:00 p.m.
Sunday June 23: @ Chicago Red Stars 3:00 p.m.
Friday June 28: @ Utah Royals 7:00 p.m.
Friday July 5: vs. @ Portland Thorns FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday July 13: @ North Carolina Courage 4:00 p.m.
Sunday July 28: vs. Chicago Red Stars 1:00 p.m.
Friday August 2: vs. Houston Dash 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday August 7: vs. Portland Thorns FC 7:00 p.m.
Sunday August 11: vs. Utah Royals 1:00 p.m.
Sunday August 18: @ Sky Blue FC 10:00 a.m.
Saturday August 24: @ North Carolina Courage 4:00 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 7: vs. Orlando Pride 7:00 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 14: @ Washington Spirit 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday Sept. 18: vs. Utah Royals 7:00 p.m.
Saturday Sept. 21 vs. Sky Blue FC 7:00 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 29: vs. Portland Thorns FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday October 12: @ Orlando Pride 4:30 p.m.
