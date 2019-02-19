The Latest: Deputy shot man while in scuffle at Capitol

Hawaii Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda speaks to news reporters in Honolulu on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 about a deputy sheriff that shot and killed a man during a struggle at the state Capitol the night before. The state Department of Public Safety says the deputy sheriff was conducting routine patrols at the Capitol in downtown Honolulu Monday night when he encountered a man with a bottle of alcohol. Hawaii News Now reports Honolulu police say the man was "physically combative" with the deputy despite numerous warnings. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher AP Photo