Vote for this week’s best South Sound area high school performances from boys and girls basketball

By Andrew Hammond

February 18, 2019 02:23 PM

Bethel High School sophomore guard Esmeralda Morales in the West Central III/Southwest bi-district semifinal game against top-ranked Prairie on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Bethel pulled off the upset, beating Prairie, 54-37.
Bethel High School sophomore guard Esmeralda Morales in the West Central III/Southwest bi-district semifinal game against top-ranked Prairie on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Bethel pulled off the upset, beating Prairie, 54-37. JON MANLEY jmanley@gateline.com
We’re about a week away from the state playoffs over in the Tacoma Dome but it’s time to take a look back at some of the top performances around the South Sound from this past week.

Remember, if you see a top performance from the hardwood, let us know by emailing me at ahammond@thenewstribune.com or reaching out to me on Twitter: (@ahammTNT).

Here are this week’s nominees. Voting ends Friday at 2 p.m.

Top Boys Performance of the Week
Chris Penner (Capital) 23 points vs. Spanaway Lake
Zack Paulsen (Curtis)-33 points vs. Federal Way
Micah Pollard (Foss)-28 points vs. Curtis
Jaden McDaniels (Federal Way)-28 points vs. Curtis

Top Girls Performance of the Week
Belle Frazier (Peninsula)-30 points vs. Wilson
Jordyn Jenkins (Kentridge)-33 points vs. Bellarmine Prep (2-16)
Esmeralda Morales (Bethel)-29 points vs. Prairie
Aaliyah Alexander (Beamer)-27 points vs. Bellarmine Prep (2-15)
Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

