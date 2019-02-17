Albert Pujols predicts he’ll be everyday player at age 39

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, watches his three-run home run in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Pujols has a bold if unrealistic prediction for his 2019 season. "I'm expecting to play 162 games," the Angels first baseman said Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo