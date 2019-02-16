Daum lifts S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 78-77

Mike Daum had 31 points and 12 rebounds as South Dakota State narrowly defeated North Dakota State 78-77 on Saturday.
David Jenkins Jr. had 24 points and six assists for South Dakota State (21-7, 11-2 Summit League). Tevin King added seven rebounds.
After falling behind 39-30 at halftime, South Dakota State outscored North Dakota State 48-38 in the second half to earn the 1-point victory. The Jackrabbits' 30 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Vinnie Shahid had 19 points for the Bison (14-13, 8-5), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Tyson Ward added 14 points and six rebounds. Tyree Eady had 11 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 87-69 on Jan. 24. South Dakota State matches up against Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Thursday. North Dakota State plays Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday.
