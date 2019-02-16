Taylor carries Austin Peay past Morehead St. 73-70

Terry Taylor had a career-high 42 points plus 18 rebounds as Austin Peay narrowly beat Morehead State 73-70 on Saturday.
Chris Porter-Bunton had 19 points for Austin Peay (19-8, 11-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Steve Harris added 10 points. Jabari McGhee had seven rebounds for the road team.
Jordan Walker had 26 points for the Eagles (10-17, 6-8). Lamontray Harris added 13 points and 11 rebounds. James Baker had 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Austin Peay defeated Morehead State 81-67 on Jan. 5. Austin Peay plays Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday. Morehead State takes on Jacksonville State on the road on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments