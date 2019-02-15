Nelly Korda has 3-shot lead into Australian Open’s 4th round

Nelly Korda made up for an early bogey on the back nine Saturday with three consecutive birdies and four on her final six holes to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA's Women's Australian Open.
Korda, tied for third after the second round, had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 at The Grange.
Japan's Haru Nomura had a 70 Saturday and was in second place, with three players tied for third, four strokes behind.
Five-time winner Karrie Webb shot 71 and was eight strokes behind.
