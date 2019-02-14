Valentine’s Day and sports, you ask? Here are the sports world’s top five power couples

Love is a many splendored thing, or at least that’s what I’ve heard. I’m single so I have no idea if it is or not, but enough about me. Today is about the lovers.
It’s Valentine’s Day so I’ve decided to honor the five power couples in the world of sports.
Russell Wilson and Ciara
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the dynamic singer and dancer are one of just a few examples that reminds us that love can be adorable as hell. You see them constantly supporting each other on social media and they’re a constant hit on the red carpet. Here’s something special Ciara posted for Valentine’s Day.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
The tennis icon and Reddit founder have been married since 2017. And if Serena is at a major, you better believe that Alexis will be there with daughter Olympia in tow.
With the two leading such busy lives in two different industries, sometimes you need to do the basics and for Serena and Alexis, it’s pancakes.
Alexis told People Magazine that Sundays are for the family.
“Growing up, my dad would make pancakes every Sunday. They were delicious, but it wasn’t just about the food. It was about being together,” Ohanian recalled. “So on Sunday mornings, I make breakfast for the family and it doesn’t cost me a thing, except for gluten-free flour (I had to modify Dad’s recipe a bit), some eggs, almond milk, a secret ingredient, and berries (Olympia loves raspberries).”
LeBron and Savannah James
Ever since high school, the two have been together, from Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland and now in Los Angeles. As many of you know, LeBron makes it no secret that he is one a journey to be one of the greatest of all time. He’s talked about how he has constantly had to apologize to his wife because he he’s all about chasing glory. Her being the understanding and beautiful life partner that she is, she has no problems with him going after greatness.
The couple have three children and LeBron and Savannah are very active on social media with each other and will often be seen supporting each other at various events and on the red carpet.
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn
This is a new relationship but it is already one of my favorites, one of the greatest-maybe the greatest skier of all time dating one of the more entertaining players in the NHL. It’s perfect. How they met clearly defines the popular term, “shooting your shot.”
Earlier this month, Vonn retired from skiing. Upon her return to their home in Nashville, he treated her like the G.O.A.T that she is. Literally.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe
Athlete power couples are pretty common but the same-sex athlete power couple is a rarity. In the Pacific Northwest, it exists in the form of two dynamic female athletes: The Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird and Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe.
Each of these women have been able to use their platform as athletes and activists for women’s rights but also LGBTQ rights as well.
The thing I love about this couple is that their personalities mesh so well, Megan’s expressive personality with Sue’s cool and calm demeanor really makes me smile when they’re out in public or doing interviews.
Comments