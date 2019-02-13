Mike Leach: Cougars football coach, lover of pirates and now professor. It’s happening at WSU

Professor Leach?
During the 2018 season, the Mike Leach said that he wanted to teach a class at Washington State.
Well, we draw closer to that being a reality. On Tuesday afternoon, the Cougars’ head football coach tweeted out the course schedule for five days his class — “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy” — will be in session. The first of the 90-minute classes is March 27; the last is April 23.
For those wondering about the teacher-coach balance, the Cougs begin spring ball on March 21 and will end April 23. The spring game is on April 20.
It makes sense, football and war share a similar language. Many of the terms we use for football are taken from war. The battle in the trenches, deep bombs, blitz and of course, Air Raid.
