Mike Leach: Cougars football coach, lover of pirates and now professor. It’s happening at WSU

By Andrew Hammond

February 13, 2019 10:34 AM

Washington State head coach Mike Leach during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State and Iowa State are set to play in Friday’s NCAA college football Alamo Bowl. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Professor Leach?

During the 2018 season, the Mike Leach said that he wanted to teach a class at Washington State.

Well, we draw closer to that being a reality. On Tuesday afternoon, the Cougars’ head football coach tweeted out the course schedule for five days his class — “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy” — will be in session. The first of the 90-minute classes is March 27; the last is April 23.

For those wondering about the teacher-coach balance, the Cougs begin spring ball on March 21 and will end April 23. The spring game is on April 20.

It makes sense, football and war share a similar language. Many of the terms we use for football are taken from war. The battle in the trenches, deep bombs, blitz and of course, Air Raid.

Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

