Fobbs scores 29 to lift Towson past James Madison 66-59

Brian Fobbs had 29 points as Towson beat James Madison 66-59 on Saturday.
Nakye Sanders had eight rebounds for Towson (9-16, 5-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Dennis Tunstall added seven rebounds.
Stuckey Mosley had 14 points for the Dukes (10-15, 3-9). Matt Lewis added 13 points. Darius Banks had 11 points.
The Tigers evened the season series against the Dukes with the win. James Madison defeated Towson 74-65 on Jan. 12. Towson matches up against Delaware at home on Thursday. James Madison plays Drexel at home on Thursday.
