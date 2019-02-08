Sports

Is this a stretch? Russell Wilson teams up with Alex Rodriguez to bring modern gyms to Washington

By Andrew Hammond

February 08, 2019 10:26 AM

Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Ciara arrive at the 8th annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Ciara arrive at the 8th annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images) Peter Barreras Peter Barreras/Invision/AP
Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Ciara arrive at the 8th annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images) Peter Barreras Peter Barreras/Invision/AP

Alex Rodriguez and Russell Wilson have a lot in common: They made their names by playing sports in the Seattle area and both are married and/or dating very beautiful women. Now, they are business partners.

The two are partnering up with TruFusion and will bring more than 10 gym venues across the state of Washington. The first Washington location will be located in Bellevue. Two more locations are coming to the Seattle area later this year.

“Mind, body and soul are the ingredients for success,” Wilson told PR Newswire. “I’ve always believed in making health and fitness a priority in life, as well as opening your mind to positive and limitless thoughts. This studio inspires you to put in the work to achieve your goals.”

Wilson and Rodriguez are partnering up with local entrepreneurs Scott Swerland and Taryn Naidu for gyms that will feature yoga, circuits, boxing along with other workout classes. Founded in 2013, Trufusion is currently in four states but plans on expanding to places such as New York City, Dallas and Philadelphia.

Rodriguez, the former Mariners shortstop, takes classes at the gym.

“I only take group classes,” Rodriguez told PR Newswire. “That’s the one thing that makes it special and unique. Everyone is encouraging you. There’s really a community atmosphere where everyone is working together.”

Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

  Comments  