Sports

French league honors Sala, Nantes retires his No 9 jersey

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 03:27 AM

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, a Nantes soccer team supporters stops by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading "Let's keep hope" outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France. On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, the man leading a private search for the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says the wreckage has been found.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, a Nantes soccer team supporters stops by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading "Let's keep hope" outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France. On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, the man leading a private search for the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says the wreckage has been found. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, a Nantes soccer team supporters stops by a poster of Argentinian player Emiliano Sala and reading "Let's keep hope" outside La Beaujoire stadium before the French soccer League One match Nantes against Saint-Etienne, in Nantes, western France. On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, the man leading a private search for the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says the wreckage has been found. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo
LONDON

Tributes are being paid across soccer to Argentine player Emiliano Sala, with the French league announcing a minute's applause before matches.

French club Nantes says it will retire the No. 9 jersey worn by Sala before he was sold last month to Cardiff in the English Premier League.

The 28-year-old Sala was flying to south Wales to start a new chapter in his career when his plane disappeared from radar on Jan. 21 above the English Channel.

The wreckage was found only on Sunday and a body recovered was confirmed as Sala's on Thursday. Authorities are yet to find pilot David Ibbotson, the other person on board the small aircraft.

Nantes says "Emiliano will always be among the legends who have written the great history of Nantes We have lost a friend, a talented player, an exemplary teammate."

  Comments  