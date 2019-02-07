Who’s going to NFL combine? A look those invited from Washington, Washington State, Boise State

We’re a few weeks away from the NFL combine, or as some call it, the Spandex Olympics. No matter what you call it, this is the time some of the future pros to showcase their skills in front of the NFL world.
Some 338 players from across the country received invites to the combine at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis starting on Feb. 26-March 4. Fourteen players from Boise State, Washington and Washington were chosen. The list:
Boise State Broncos
Alexander Mattison, running back
Brett Rypien, quarterback
Washington Huskies
Jake Browning, quarterback
Ben Burr-Kirven, linebacker
Greg Gaines, defensive lineman
Myles Gaskin, running back
Kaleb McGary, tackle
Jordan Miller, cornerback
Byron Murphy, cornerback
Taylor Rapp, safety
Drew Sample, tight end
Washington State Cougars
Andre Dillard, tackle
Gardner Minshew, quarterback
James Williams, running back
