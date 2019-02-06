Junichi Tazawa agrees to minor league contract with Cubs

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Junichi Tazawa (47) works the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Reliever Junichi Tazawa has finalized a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs and will report to big league spring training. If added to the 40-man roster, Tazawa would receive a one-year contract paying $800,000 while in the major leagues. He could earn $450,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched and $750,000 for games finished. The 32-year-old right-hander was with a 7.07 ERA in 31 games last season for Miami and the Los Angeles Angels. Richard W. Rodriguez, File AP Photo