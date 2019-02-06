MLB: ‘No credible evidence’ Mariners violated code of conduct, discrimination law in Martin firing

Major League Baseball released a statement on Wednesday clearing the Seattle Mariners of any wrongdoing after completing an investigation into the firing of Lorena Martin, the team’s former director of high performance.
Martin who was fired in October, accused some in the Mariners organization of making derogatory and inappropriate comments. The Mariners denied these allegations and MLB announced they would look to investigate Martin’s claims.
The investigation was conducted by Epstein Becker Green, a law firm specializing in labor and employment matters. MLB said the firm’s lawyers interviewed 17 potential witnesses, including Martin.
As MLB included its independent investigation, they announced the following in a press releases:
“The firm did not uncover credible evidence that the Mariners, or any of its employees, violated Major League Baseball’s Workplace Code of Conduct, or applicable anti-discrimination law, in the treatment of Dr. Martin or the termination of her employment. The investigation also concluded that there is no credible evidence to support Dr. Martin’s claim that Mariners’ employees, including Jerry Dipoto, Scott Servais, or Andy McKay, made any of the comments attributed to them in her public statement or subsequent lawsuit.”
Martin has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the team. Because of the ongoing litigation, MLB said it will have no further comment.
Martin was the club’s director of high performance for one season.
Her first allegations came in November when she posted on social media with claims that Dipoto, McKay and Servais had called Latino players “lazy, dumb and stupid.”
Martin allegations include that she went to team owners John Stanton and Buck Ferguson and CEO Kevin Mather as far back as last March to complain about alleged discriminatory treatment. Her lawsuit also said several Latino players complained to Martin about feeling excluded and that Dipoto took midseason steps last year to undermine the progress and mental state of star pitcher Felix Hernandez.
The team’s reasons for seeking Martin’s termination were revealed in a December 2018 filing in King County Superior Court in response to Martin’s lawsuit. The club’s response originally was filed in an attempt to have her situation settled in arbitration, but it became public after it was attached to a motion filed by Martin’s attorney.
The Mariners say employees that were not identified warned Dipoto last March that Martin was ignoring medical advice on treatment of injured players and she was misrepresenting herself “as a medical doctor to other MLB teams’ staff.”
The team also said it had received “overwhelming and accumulating” employee complaints about Martin.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
