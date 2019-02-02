Walker’s career high leads Morehead St past E Illinois

Jordan Walker scored a career-high 30 points and distributed five assists to help lead Morehead State past Eastern Illinois 84-78 on Saturday to end a two-game skid for the Eagles.
James Baker's 3-pointer with 62 seconds to go broke the tie at 69 and the Eagles (9-14, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led the rest of the way. Morehead State made 11 of 12 from the foul line in the last 42 seconds.
De'Von Cooper made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 10 seconds left. Then Josiah Wallace converted a 4-point play after Walker fouled him in the act of shooting during the 3-point attempt to bring the Panthers within 79-76. Wallace proceeded to immediately foul Djimon Henson after making his the free throw, but Henson sank both for a five-point lead.
Baker scored 15 for the Eagles, Cooper 14 and Lamontray Harris 12.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kashawn Charles led the Panthers with 19 points, Wallace and Mack Smith each scored 16 and Ben Harvey 11.
Comments