Poll results for the top performances in boys and girls basketball around the South Sound

In our third installment of our high school athletes of the week poll, we received over 900 votes. And the two winners came away with big victories. Before we get to the winners, here are the candidates from this past week.
In the girls category, Jayauna Keister from Lakes High School claimed 70 percent of the vote. Her 31-point performance vs. Spanaway Lake was good enough to beat out Emily Church from Puyallup, who finished second in the poll.
Over on the boys side, Micah Pollard of Foss High was the top-vote getter. He grabbed 84 percent of the vote after an impressive 36-point showing vs. Stelicacoom. North Thurston’s Tim Tenkley finished second.
To nominate a top preps performance during the week, email me at (ahammond@thenewstribune.com)
