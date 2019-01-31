It’s official: Dallas Cowboys name Boise State great Kellen Moore offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore’s intelligence and feel for the game was obvious when he starred for the Boise State football team, putting up a 50-3 record from 2008 to 2011. Now, the NFL is about to take notice.
Following one season as the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach, Moore was officially promoted to be Dallas’ new offensive coordinator Thursday.
Moore, who played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 before retiring to join the coaching staff, takes over for Scott Linehan, who was let go two weeks ago. As the NFL seeks the newest, young offensive-minded coach, the 29-year-old Moore fits the bill.
“He’s special,” quarterback Dak Prescott told a Dallas radio station Thursday. “He knows a lot about the game, just the way he sees the game, the way he’s ahead of the game. He can bring a lot to us, a lot of creativity.”
Appearing on the same station Wednesday, owner Jerry Jones was asked about Moore and implied he would be in charge of calling plays, saying “he’s going to be a key guy in what play is run on that football field – and by key, probably have the ultimate responsibility.”
Jon Kitna, who played 15 NFL season, was hired to take over as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach in Moore’s former position. The Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round Jan. 5, but lost 30-22 to the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 12 in the divisional round.
Moore is just one of many Boise State connections on the Cowboys — the team had five ex-Broncos on the roster to end the season in defensive linemen DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Darian Thompson and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.
