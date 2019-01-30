Patriots put ’72 Dolphins in their sights in different way

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula is carried off the field after his team won NFL football Super Bowl game with a 14-7 victory over Washington Redskins in Los Angeles. Yes, it's time for another story about the Patriots trying to accomplish something nobody has done since the '72 Dolphins. But not THAT story. Eleven seasons after falling one win short of matching Miami's perfection, New England is trying to become the first team since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a title the very next year. File AP Photo