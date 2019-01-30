USC hires Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator, QBs coach

Southern California has hired North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Trojans head coach Clay Helton made the announcement Wednesday night, just over three weeks after Kliff Kingsbury left to take the head coaching job with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 33-year-old Harrell spent the past three seasons at North Texas, creating a powerhouse offense for two winning teams. He previously was an assistant at Washington State under Mike Leach, his coach while he was a quarterback at Texas Tech.
Kingsbury and Harrell are both former Texas Tech quarterbacks who run a version of Leach's Air Raid offense.
Kingsbury accepted the job at USC last month, only to leave 34 days later when the Cardinals surprisingly hired him.
