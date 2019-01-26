St. Francis (BKN) holds off Mt. St. Mary’s for 74-67 win

Rosel Hurley had 16 points and Deniz Celen added 15 with 10 rebounds as St. Francis Brooklyn sprinted to an early lead and then held off Mount St. Mary's 74-67 on Saturday.
St. Francis (13-8, 5-3 Northeast Conference) built an 11-0 lead before Jalen Gibbs hit a jumper to get the Mountaineers on the scoreboard with 13:20 remaining in the first half. The Terriers continued the onslaught to take a 42-27 lead into the break.
Mount St. Mary's gradually closed the gap to 66-58 after Vado Morse drained a 3 with 3:14 left in the game. Omar Habwe followed with another trey to cut the margin to 68-61 with 1:51 left. Jualen Gibbs drained a 3 and Morse hit another with 49 seconds left to trail 70-67. St. Francis' Glenn Sanabria responded with two free throws and Stevan Krtinic finished the scoring with a layup.
Jalen Jordan and Krtinic finished with 15 points and Sanabria had 13 for the Terriers who have won four of their last five games.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Morse finished with 24 points for Mount St. Mary's (5-16, 2-6).
Comments