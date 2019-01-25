Australia leads Sri Lanka by 162 on Day 2 of 1st test

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne missed out on their first centuries in test cricket but helped to ensure Australia was in command of the day-night test against Sri Lanka after the second day Friday.
Head and Labuschagne combined for Australia's best partnership in more than a year with 166 for the fifth wicket. The hosts were eventually all out late on day two for 323 in reply to Sri Lanka's 144, a lead of 179 runs after the first innings.
Sri Lanka was 17 for one in its second innings, reducing the deficit to 162 runs at stumps.
Labuschagne's 81 was a breakthrough innings for the South African-born Queenslander.
Head was trapped lbw for 84 to a ball from Suranga Lakmal.
Marcus Harris also missed out on a chance for big runs when he bunted a short ball to point in the first over of the day on 44, while debutant Kurtis Patterson hit 30.
Lakmal claimed his third five-wicket haul in tests with figures of 5-75, as he also got nightwatchman Nathan Lyon edging for 1.
Pat Cummins, on the last ball of the day, dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind for 3.
