Australia leads Sri Lanka by 162 on Day 2 of 1st test

The Associated Press

January 25, 2019 03:34 AM

BRISBANE, Australia

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne missed out on their first centuries in test cricket but helped to ensure Australia was in command of the day-night test against Sri Lanka after the second day Friday.

Head and Labuschagne combined for Australia's best partnership in more than a year with 166 for the fifth wicket. The hosts were eventually all out late on day two for 323 in reply to Sri Lanka's 144, a lead of 179 runs after the first innings.

Sri Lanka was 17 for one in its second innings, reducing the deficit to 162 runs at stumps.

Labuschagne's 81 was a breakthrough innings for the South African-born Queenslander.

Head was trapped lbw for 84 to a ball from Suranga Lakmal.

Marcus Harris also missed out on a chance for big runs when he bunted a short ball to point in the first over of the day on 44, while debutant Kurtis Patterson hit 30.

Lakmal claimed his third five-wicket haul in tests with figures of 5-75, as he also got nightwatchman Nathan Lyon edging for 1.

Pat Cummins, on the last ball of the day, dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind for 3.

