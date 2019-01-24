FIFA asks Thai premier to release Bahraini soccer player

FIFA has written to the Thai prime minister calling for the release of a Bahraini refugee soccer player who is in detention while embroiled in an extradition case.
Australia granted Hakeem al-Araibi asylum in 2017, but Bahrain wants its former national team player returned to serve a prison sentence for allegedly vandalizing a police station — a charge he denies.
Al-Araibi, who lives in Melbourne, was arrested while on vacation in Thailand last month on an Interpol notice. Bahrain is seeking custody after sentencing Al-Araibi in absentia in 2014 to 10 years in prison.
In a letter to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura asked the country "to take the necessary steps to ensure that Mr. AI-Araibi is allowed to return safely to Australia at the earliest possible moment, in accordance with the relevant international standards."
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Asian Football Confederation, which is led by Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, a member of Bahrain's royal family, did not immediately comment on the letter.
Comments