Lipscomb rolls Kennesaw State for best start since 1999-00

Garrison Mathews scored 25 points, Eli Pepper had nine points and 11 rebounds and Lipscomb beat Kennesaw State 86-57 on Monday night.
Mathews scored 17 points in the first half, making 8 of 10 free throws, as Lipscomb led 41-33. The Bisons hit 12 of 14 free throws in the half and finished 20 of 27.
Rob Marberry added 14 points for Lipscomb (14-4, 5-0 Atlantic Sun), which is off to its best start since 1999-00 when it started 14-1. The Bisons have won 15 of the last 17 against the Owls.
Tyler Hooker paced Kennesaw State (3-17, 0-5) with 18 points. Bobby Parker had 12 and Bryson Lockley 10. The Owls have lost seven straight — with its last victory coming on December 20 versus Division II Southeastern. The team's only D-I win was on December 15 versus Tennessee Tech.
Hooker scored 12 points in the first half and Lockley added nine but Kennesaw State trailed at intermission after shooting 37 percent from the field, going 1 of 6 from distance.
