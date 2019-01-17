NFL Playoffs: Experts make their picks for the AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL’s version of the final four gets going this weekend with the conference championship games in New Orleans and Kansas City. There are a few monumental “been a while” moments that could occur this coming Sunday.
With a win, the New England Patriots will reach their third-straight Super Bowl, becoming the first franchise to do so since the Buffalo Bills made it to four in a row (1992-1994). And if the Chiefs were to win their first-ever AFC title game, Kansas City will reach their first Super Bowl since winning the last AFL title in 1970.
In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints can reach their first Super Bowl since the 2009-10 season and the Los Angeles Rams will be the first LA-based franchise to reach the big game since the Los Angeles Raiders did so in January of 1984.
Here’s how various NFL experts see the NFC and AFC conference title games shaking out:
The ESPN experts picked the Saints over the Rams with a clean 8-0 sweep. In the AFC it’s closer; the Chiefs, by a 5-3 count, are being picked to beat the Patriots.
Pete Prisco is the lone wolf picking the Rams to win on the road at New Orleans, the other seven experts sided with the Saints. Just like the ESPN experts, the Chiefs have a 5-3 advantage over the Patriots. Maybe the doubts about the Patriots are legit.
NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison is picking the Rams in a road upset over the New Orleans Saints, 28-24. In the AFC, it’s another four-point game with the Chiefs beating the Patriots, 30-26.
That would set up a Chiefs-Rams Super Bowl. And I’m sure you remember what happened the last time the Rams and Chiefs played each other.
Barry Wilner of the Associated Press made his pick in the AFC title game pretty blunt. His column’s headline gives it away: “Sorry America, team you love to hate headed to the Super Bowl.” He’s picking the Patriots to beat the Chiefs 27-23. In the NFC, he picks the New Orleans Saints over the Rams 34-27.
Andrew Hammond-Tacoma News Tribune
I’ve been going back and forth about the AFC title game, the Chiefs and Patriots played a pretty fascinating game in October out in Foxboro. I expect more of the same, this time in the frigid temps of Kansas City. I’ve probably put an official jinx on them but I’m taking the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the New England Patriots, 24-21. Over in the NFC, I’m taking the New Orleans Saints at home over the Rams, 31-26.
