Frank Clark: I got his 14 sacks this past Seahawks season with torn elbow ligaments

Just think what Frank Clark could do with healthy arms.
That’s what he wants the Seahawks—and potentially the NFL—to think during his negotiations for a new, megabucks contract.
The 25-year-old defensive end had a career-high 14 sacks in 17 games this past season. He posted on his social-media account Tuesday he did that while playing at barely above half of full health this past season because of ulnar-collateral-ligament injuries in both his elbows.
UCL is the ulnar collateral ligament on the inside of the elbow. The UCL connects the inside of the upper arm to the inside of the forearm.
Coach Pete Carroll said during the season Clark had “hyperextended” his elbows.
The first time was in the third preseason game, at Minnesota. Clark got the same injury in December, in the Seahawks’ regular-season win over the Vikings.
After that victory, on Dec. 14, Carroll said this when asked what happened to Clark in the game: “It’s the other elbow. He kind of did the same thing on the other elbow if you can imagine that. He got caught, he got hyperextended a little bit.”
Now Clark is saying it was more than “hyperextended a little bit.” It’s hard to see why Clark would be so public about something that wasn’t true, right at the time he’s trying to get a new contract.
Yet he played on. Clark has 33 sacks the last three seasons. He also posted Tuesday evening on Twitter his new spin move for sacks in the last year he worked on with Seahawks defensive line coach Clint Hurtt came after he broke his hand during the 2017 season.
Clark also posted: “I didn’t make an excuse. no one should ever.” and “I drop heat on Twitter, we don’t do regular”
Last summer, Clark responded on Twitter to my post about his offseason wrist surgery with: “It’s good news brotha!! I played a whole season last year with broke bones in both my hands. I was given the option of surgery but I would’ve been out for 8-10 weeks. At the time we were struggling with more terminal injuries to our defense and I knew I could fight through mines.”
So, by Clark’s social-media count: that’s 23 sacks the last two years with UCL injuries in both his elbows plus broken bones in each of his hands.
Plus, he does more than just sack quarterbacks. In October’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Clark had an interception, two tackles plus a hit and forced fumble on quarterback Jared Goff.
That was less than two days after he was hospitalized with a three-day fight with food poisoning.
Clark’s rookie contract ended with Seattle’s loss at Dallas in the wild-card playoffs Jan. 5. His base salary for 2018 was $943,000. Given this is a passer-and-sack-the-passer league, that nobody in the NFL had more sacks per snaps played from 2016 through this season plus the fact he is still in his mid-20s, Clark stands to increase his annual pay 17-fold.
Yes, he’s about to earn as much as seventeen times more than what he made this past season.
Carroll has said repeatedly that Clark isn’t going anywhere, that the Seahawks re-signing their top pass rusher they made their controversial first draft choice in 2015 is a top priority this offseason.
“I mean, Frank, he’s a Seahawk. ...We’ll figure it out somehow,” Carroll said last month.
The coach reiterated that on Jan. 7.
What is it going to take to keep Clark?
The Seahawks’ prefer to sign him to a long-term extension with up-front guarantees. That would allow them to prorate the signing-bonus money across the life of the four- or five-year contract, to make Clark’s per-year salary-cap charge more team-friendly.
Failing that, they could keep him from entering the free-agent market that opens on March 13 by using their franchise tag on him. Each NFL team gets one such tag per year to use on any player with an expiring contract.
The period to use franchise, and less-restrictive transition, tags is Feb. 19 to March 5. So the team has about a month before the tag time to strike a long-term deal with Clark. They could still reach agreement on a longer-term deal after applying the tag, up until July 15.
Based on the 2018 franchise-tag numbers for defensive ends ($17,143,00) and the expected rise in the NFL salary cap in 2019, a franchise tag to keep Clark is likely to cost Seattle close to $18 million for 2019. That would be a one-year contract with Clark guaranteed all that money. All of it would count this year against Seattle’s salary cap.
The Seahawks also have planned talks with Russell Wilson’s agent on getting the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback an extension on his contract that ends following the 2019 season. That’s going to cost Seattle at least $32 million per year based on the league’s QB market. And All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner has his contract ending after 2019, too.
So the Seahawks have big salary-cap reasons to want to avoid going the franchise-tag route with Clark.
Clark and his agent have been in no hurry to get an extension. At the very least that tag number looks mighty fine to them. They know Clark can get a mammoth raise and could still be a free agent again in 2020 while he’s still only 26 years old.
The NFL had 11 defensive ends playing in 4-3 schemes, as Clark does, that earned $10 million this past season. The top paid were Detroit’s Ezekiel Ansah and Dallas’ Demarcus Lawrence at $17,143,000. Both played under franchise tags for 2018.
Ansah had four sacks in 2018. Lawrence had 10 1/2.
“Just to do an early deal for the sake of doing an early deal doesn’t excite us, especially for a guy like Frank who’s already a dominant pass-rusher in this league and is just scratching the surface of what he will be,” Erik Burkhardt, Clark’s agent, told ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson in October.
Clark took out an insurance policy to guard against potential injury and reduced earning potential this past year.
“Yeah, it’s cool, you know what I’m sayin? he said.
“At the end of the day, it’s just an insurance policy. I know an insurance policy ain’t nothing to what I know I can be worth, though.
“At the end of the day, I’m just going to keep on going. My head’s down. And I ain’t looking up until the marathon is finished. And when the marathon is finished, like I always say man, the sprinters get tired, got to keep on sprinting and keep on going.”
His rocky path
To say this is a life-changing time for Clark is a massive understatement.
He was born 25 years plus seven months ago to Teneka Clark in the section of south of downtown Los Angeles. Baldwin Village. Actor Denzel Washington depicted the neighborhood while as a crooked cop immersed in its street drug trade in the movie “Training Day.”
“They call it ‘The Jungle,’ ” Clark told me in 2016 of his native area bordering the Crenshaw district. “Basically, I mean, there aren’t too much I want to talk about, you know what I mean, about that. It’s a rough area.
“It’s hard making it out of that city. It’s a city within the city of Los Angeles. Anybody who knows LA knows that’s one of the roughest parts of the city.”
Baldwin Village is where Clark and his mother roamed when he was 10 and 11, homeless, broke and hungry.
“At the age of 11 I was homeless. And at the age of 21 I’m a second-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks,” Clark said a few years ago. “If it doesn’t get (any) more rocky than that, I don’t know what to tell you.
“My whole life in California me and my mother struggled. I had two older brothers that were sent away at young ages, they were in to gangs and things of that nature and I saw my mother see me go down those same paths. My mother not working a job and not being able to provide for us financially led us to being homeless. We didn’t have nothing. Every day, whether it was practice or me just finding a meal, was a struggle. I remember days I was walking looking for a meal, I remember nights walking and we didn’t have anywhere to stay.
“All that inspired me to be the man I am today.”
Clark eventually moved from Los Angeles to Cleveland, to be with family members and go to Glenville High School there, to get a new start. He turned that break into another one, a football scholarship to the University of Michigan.
But four years ago, Clark was directionless. He was 21 years old, just out of jail, working out on his own, hoping for a shot in the NFL he thought he may have blown.
In November of 2014 late in his senior season Michigan kicked him out of its football program. That was following his arrest and brief jailing for domestic violence in Ohio.
A police report seemed to depict he struck his girlfriend during an incident at a hotel outside Sandusky, Ohio. After an investigation the prosecuting attorney there determined Clark did not strike her. The prosecutor agreed to reduce the charge through a plea bargain to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
A few months later, the Seahawks made Clark their top pick in the 2015 draft.
“Believe in me,” Clark said the night he was drafted.
Carroll and general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks did, when many NFL teams took Clark off their draft boards.
Three years later, people still criticize the Seahawks for having Clark on the team and for bringing the huge societal problem of domestic violence into their locker room. For many, those merely charged with domestic violence deserve no second chances.
Carroll takes a more nuanced approach. One that seeks to draw the good out of everyone he leads.
“I think it’s more the philosophical outlook, and also the confidence that you can help guys,” Carroll said last month. “If you can sense that they’ve got the stuff that it takes, then, obviously, you take risks sometime on young guys because of their background.
“But because a guy is a young guy and he has some challenges or some concerns or whatever doesn’t mean that’s who he is or that’s what his life is going to be.”
Clark stayed mostly trouble-free in his first two NFL seasons, with splashing with 10 sacks in 2016. Yet he still needed to grow up after his spring and summer of 2017.
The Seahawks had to issue statements that they were “disappointed” in Clark in May 2017 when he posted on his social-media account that a female reporter who had written about his domestic-violence case could have a job “cleaning my fish tank.” Three months later Clark sucker-punched teammate Germain Ifedi in a training camp fight.
In February, Clark lost his father and three other family members in a house fire in Cleveland.
Since then, he’s had a noticeably wider-world view of his job and his life.
He said in October of his father’s death in the fire: “I can go through anything in life, and it’s not going to challenge me like that challenged me.”
The next
Now, Clark wants to show how he’s changed. How he dotes over his a 2-year-old daughter, born in Bellevue during his time starring for the Seahawks.
Carroll’s and the Seahawks’ bet on Clark has paid off.
Now, it’s about to pay off for Clark to a magnitude beyond his wildest dreams.
“Man, I started that (process) four, five years ago now,” Clark said this past season. “It’s an everyday thing. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about things that I’ve been through in my life, and how they’ve affected me. Everything I went through up until that point and then to get drafted second round shows you where I could have been.
“At the end of the day, I feel like everything happens for a reason. It happened. I feel like that I am a better guy than I was four or five years ago. And that I can just keep on going up.
“The meaning of that is, to just keep on getting better in life. All around.”
