Does Frank Clark think Seahawks will re-up deal? “I think they are going to take care of it”

Saturday night’s playoff loss at Dallas was the final game of Frank Clark’s rookie contract with the Seahawks. The defensive end who had a career-high 15 sacks in 17 games this season told The News Tribune after the game he believes he will remain in Seattle, that the team will get a new deal done before free agency begins in March. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com