Dodgers to send Reds $7M on Sept. 15 as part of trade

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) hits a three -run home run during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. The Dodgers shook up their National League-championship roster Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, trading Puig, Matt Kemp and left-hander Alex Wood and cash to the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Homer Bailey. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo